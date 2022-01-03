David N. Whitmer, 66, of Carrollton, Ohio, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2021, in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton following a two-month illness.

He was born Sept. 10, 1955, in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Jessie Niles and Ruth Householder Whitmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Tipton.

He was the owner/operator of Dave’s Diner in Sherrodsville, which he has managed for the last 28 years. Prior to attaining the diner, he was the head chef at the former Atwood Lake Lodge for more than 16 years. Dave loved going to work in his diner. He immersed himself in preparing meals for his clientele and enjoyed the company of his patrons. He was a graduate of Perry High School. He was a devoted golfer who for 40 years organized and was the president of the Atwood Monday Night Golf League. He was a former league bowler at Atwood Lanes and enjoyed playing cards, with euchre and poker being his preferences. He was a devoted and supportive husband and father who will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki R. Tipton Whitmer, whom he married Sept. 27, 1980; a daughter, Mrs. Ashley (Steven) Franks of Dellroy, Ohio; a sister, Mrs. Amy Jo (Michael) Hoffner and a brother, Randy Whitmer, both of Massillon, Ohio; nephew, Devin Tipton of Carrollton; nieces, Courtney Hoffner and Morgan Hoffner, both of Massillon, Angie Tipton, and Sarah Jean Tipton, both of Carrollton, and a brother-in-law, Jeff (Darla) Tipton of Carrollton.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating.

Interment followed in the Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Calling hours were held Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.