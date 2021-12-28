David P. Maley, 75, of Minerva, passed Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Aultman Hospital surrounded by loving family.

He was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Steubenville and raised by his parents, John and Evelyn (Stone) Maley. He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he was an X-Ray Radiographer for 46 years. He is a U.S. Marine Veteran and U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. He is a member of the NRA.

He is survived by Sheri (Simms) Maley and their son, Andrew Maley; a special son and daughter, Garrett Ullom and Paige (Ullom) Booth, and many family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Maley.

Following cremation, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

