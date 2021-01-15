David R. “Hutch” Hutchison, 43, of Wolf Run, Ohio, passed away Dec. 31, 2020 at his home with his family.

He was born July 24, 1977, a son of Jeff and Frances Hutchison of Amsterdam, Ohio.

He is also survived by two brothers, Jeffrey (Dawn) Hutchison of Steubenville and Richard (Barbara) Hutchison of Amsterdam; niece, Audrey Hutchison and nephew, Lance Hutchison of Amsterdam.

Dave graduated from Edison High School in 1995. He was a member of IBEW Local #246 in Steubenville. At the age of 6, Dave was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He never let it hold him back. He loved to fish and took many trips, his favorite being Lake Erie. He also enjoyed Mexico, Florida, and Maine.

Dave was a very generous person, giving of his time and anything else anyone needed. Whether he knew you or you were a stranger, he tried to help. It may have been moving someone when they bought a new home or paying for a bus ticket for someone who was stranded away from home or seeing someone in the checkout line at the grocery store who didn’t have enough money to pay and giving them what they needed. These were only a few of the many acts of kindness Dave was known for.

Dave’s vision became impaired in 2010 but he continued to work until 2015 when he was no longer able. The past five years were difficult because he missed his job very much. The past year was the biggest struggle and a stroke in July caused too many problems to overcome. Although he tried to come back from it, it was not meant to be. Right until the end, he never lost his wonderful memory or his sense of humor.

Dave’s wish was there to be no services.

If you would like to honor his memory, his favorite charity was Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.