David R. Miller, 76, of Amsterdam, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

A son of the late Alan and Jean Holligan Miller, he was born Oct. 19, 1942 in Steubenville, OH.

David was a US Navy veteran and member of the Amsterdam Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Ann Knight; two sons, Brian (Paula) Hellyer and Nathan Miller; a daughter, Sharon (Nick) Aquino; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Connie) Miller.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Brett Hellyer, and a great grandson, Connor Hellyer.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at noon in the Amsterdam Church of God with Rev. David Guess officiating. Burial will follow in Germano Cemetery in Germano, OH. Visitation will be Monday in the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.