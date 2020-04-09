David S. Donohue, 62, of Minerva, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born June 8, 1957, in Alliance, to Walt and Judy (Campbell) Donohue.

He was a self-employed Industrial Painter and Stone Restorer. He also worked at American Maintenance and Five Star Power Cleaning and Painting.

He is survived by a wife, Gloria Jean (Saling) Donohue, whom he married Feb. 25, 1995; a daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Alliance; 2 sons, David Donohue of Louisville, and Danny (Sammie) Donohue of Waynesburg; 2 stepsons, Jeff Wright of Minerva and Anthony Wright of Austin, TX; mother-in-law, Shirley Saling of Minerva; 3 brothers, Bill (Connie) Donohue of Homeworth, Butch (Lucy) Donohue of Alliance, and Jeff Donohue of Alliance; 2 sisters, Tina Abernathy of Alliance and Cindy Donohue of Alliance; 7 grandchildren, Mackenzie Anderson, Audrey Anderson, Jasmine Donohue, Jenna Rae Wright, Nathaniel Davis, Tyler Donohue, Caroline Donohue and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

