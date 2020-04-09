David S. Donohue, 62

David S. Donohue, 62, of Minerva, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born June 8, 1957, in Alliance, to Walt and Judy (Campbell) Donohue.

He was a self-employed Industrial Painter and Stone Restorer. He also worked at American Maintenance and Five Star Power Cleaning and Painting.

He is survived by a wife, Gloria Jean (Saling) Donohue, whom he married Feb. 25, 1995; a daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Alliance; 2 sons, David Donohue of Louisville, and Danny (Sammie) Donohue of Waynesburg; 2 stepsons, Jeff Wright of Minerva and Anthony Wright of Austin, TX; mother-in-law, Shirley Saling of Minerva; 3 brothers, Bill (Connie) Donohue of Homeworth, Butch (Lucy) Donohue of Alliance, and Jeff Donohue of Alliance; 2 sisters, Tina Abernathy of Alliance and Cindy Donohue of Alliance; 7 grandchildren, Mackenzie Anderson, Audrey Anderson, Jasmine Donohue, Jenna Rae Wright,  Nathaniel Davis, Tyler Donohue, Caroline Donohue and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

