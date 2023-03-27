David Snively passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2023, at the age of 87, in his easy chair surrounded by his many treasured collections.

He looked forward to meeting his Creator in heaven, where we know he will be surrounded by many loved ones.

David was born April 27, 1935, in rural Carroll County, Ohio, where he graduated from Carrollton High School.

After graduation he spent a couple years in the Army and was deployed to Germany. He worked for 30 years at TRW, which became Precision Castparts Corp. after he retired. He did quality control of jet engine parts at the manufacturing plant.

David met his wife, Maxine in high school but her parents would not let them date because he was 7 years older. It wasn’t until he looked her up in the 1990s that they were able to continue what they began in high school. They enjoyed cruises to Greece and Alaska and moved from Kentucky to Tennessee. David loved his horses, dogs, and cats. David found many friends in Augusta, Ohio where he was a member of Herrington Bethel UMC.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Snively and Gladys Hosack Snively, and son, Scott David Snively.

David is survived by his wife, Maxine Bray Snively; son, Daniel Travis Snively (Barbara); and 3 grandsons, Cody (Anna), Brad, and Mark.

It was David’s wishes to be cremated.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date.