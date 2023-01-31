David W. “Oakie” Oakes, 69, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Hennis Healthcare Centre in Dover, Ohio.

Formerly of Carrollton, he was born Dec. 10, 1953, in Canton, Ohio to the late Reginald and Ruth (Reed) Oakes.

His grandparents were Frank and Sarah Oakes and Frank and Rhoda Reed.

He was a 1972 graduate of Perry High School in Massillon. He spent many happy hours at the University of Akron where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He was an all-sports fan and once served as a Carrollton Little Warriors football coach. He was a rabid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, along with his aunt and uncle, Vera and Clayton Gourley of Athens, TN, who survive.

He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Kristen (John) Buchanan and son, Brody; two nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; best friends, Jim & Carol Myers, Jason, Erin & Quinne Myers, Skip Campbell, Joe Harris, Kathy Steinmetz, Jack Hall, Linda Howell, Matt Howell, Annette Cookson, and many more too numerous to mention.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Frank.

Dave lived life exuberantly. He was a big man known for his humor and kindness. Dave had a remarkable ability to make friends wherever he went.

His favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

He asked to have put in his obituary the statement, “I’m dead, so what”. Listen to some ELO, drink a beer, and remember Dave.

Dave’s wishes were to be cremated.

Jim and Carol Myers will hold a memorial gathering to honor his fantastic life at a later date.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.