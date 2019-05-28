Davis W. Miner, 72, of Minerva, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born June 30, 1946 in Lee County, VA, to the late App and Stella (Stipe) Miner.

He was the 5th of twelve children.

Davis, (commonly known as Dave) lived the majority of his life in the Stark County area. He retired from American Steel Foundries in Alliance in 2003 and then from the Repository as a truck driver in 2011. He was an Army Combat Veteran in the Vietnam War and was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra (Speakman) Miner of the home, 4 children, Andrea (Brandon) Cundiff of Minerva, Adam Miner of Minerva, David (Cate) Miner of SC and Tracy of TX; a granddaughter, Chloe (the light of his life) and 4 additional grandchildren and a great grandchild; four sisters, Jean, Joan, Jan and Brenda; a brother, Allen and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Wanda and Elvie and 4 brothers, Junior, Kenny, Jerry and Gary.

Funeral services with full military honors will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.