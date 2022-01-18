Dawn M. Seabolt, 63, of Malvern, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022, in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Donald and Veranetta Simcoe Compher, she was born Feb. 10, 1958 in Green, Ohio.

Dawn is survived by sons, David (Tammy) Wright and Adam Wright; daughters, Tiffany (Michael) Trimm, Dawna (Justin) Brady, and Amanda (Sonny) Wood; 24 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and five siblings, Dale Compher, Vicki Campbell, David Compher, Vonna Workman, and Doug Compher.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie; son, Terry; and a grandson, Shelden Brady.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be Friday from 1-3 p.m. in the funeral home.