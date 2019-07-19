Dean A. Grunder, 97, of Carrollton, formerly of Marlboro Township, OH, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A son of the late J. Wayne and June Esther Thompson Grunder, he was born May 19, 1922 in Carroll County.

Dean was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army, and a member of the Carrollton Pelicans Club.

He is survived by a brother, Jack Grunder of Fairlawn, and a sister, Norma Kugler of Williamsburg, VA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Kenneth, Edwin and Richard; and four sisters, Bernice, Wilma, Gladys, and Sandy.

Burial will be in Marlboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Dean’s name to either the Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.