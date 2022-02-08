Deanna Cumberledge Profeta went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 30, 2022, and was reunited with her parents, Joy and Elmer Cumberledge; her brother, Stafford; her son, Dustin Stewart; and her brother-in-law, Ray Profeta.

In her last moments, she was surrounded by unconditional love and accompanied by her husband and grandchildren.

Deanna is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Lorna (Nick) Zobenica; her grandchildren, Madison (Kyle) Longstreth, Josie Stewart, David Stewart, and Carli Craig; great grandson, Jaxon Longstreth; daughter-in-law, Shellie (Russ) Craig; her nephew, James (Danielle) Burrier, and cousins, nieces, nephews and an army of very dear friends.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Cyprians Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd. in Perry, Ohio, followed by a funeral service starting at 12 p.m., held by Father George Kusy.

Deanna will be buried in the Perry Cemetery next to her son, Dustin.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter, for she loved her fur babies.