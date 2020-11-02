Deanna K. Lusk, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A daughter of Graiden and Beatrice Kennedy Roudebush, she was born Jan. 27, 1937 in Minerva, Ohio.

During her life, Deanna and her husband, Tom, raised Beagles and Boston Terriers.

She is survived by her four daughters, Kay (Phil) Shafer of Lenoir, NC, Jean (Greg) Yockel of Carrollton, Vonnie Lusk of Carrollton, and Patty (Randy) Tinney of East Springfield; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlene Adkins of Oak Harbor, Ohio.

Along with her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2019, three brothers and one sister.

Visitation for Deanna will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Due to current COVID mandates, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Deanna’s name to Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Oh 44615.