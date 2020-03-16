Deanna Kellogg, 78, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home at Vo Ash Lake on March 8, 2020.

Deanna raised four children while living in Carroll County.

She was preceded in death by two newborn baby girls; a ten month old son; her husband, William Long; and her son, Rick Kellogg.

She is survived by her oldest son, Robert (fiancée, Kim Stertzbach) Long of Canton; a daughter, Rebecca (Edward “Skip”) Moore of Carrollton; her youngest son, Ryan Kellogg of Hudson, FL; six grandchildren; numerous cousins; and her dearest friend, Helen.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family in the Vo Ash Chapel at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.