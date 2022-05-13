Debbie A. Bennett, 53, of Carrollton, passed away in her home following an extended illness.

A daughter of the late Wilbur and Janet Johnson Gordon, she was born April 14, 1969, in Canton, Ohio.

Debbie was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboy fan and when she was not watching sports she enjoyed gardening. Her biggest joy was spending time with her two granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, William Bennett; two daughters, Tasha (Christopher) Smith and Kayla Bennett; two granddaughters, Ivy and Nora Smith; four sisters, Amy (Duane) Tidwell, Tracy (Shane) Whitney, Lori (Thomas) Sedlock, and Jennifer (Jeff) Nign; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Glenn Shedlock officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.