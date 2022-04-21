Deborah Ann Griffin Newbold of Lee, passed away April 5, after a short illness.

She was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Pittsfield, MA, and graduated from Lee High School in 1971.

She is survived by her husband, M. Lee Newbold of 40 years, and her brother, Edwin R. Griffin, Jr., of Lee.

She lived in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Florida and Massachusettes.

She had two daughters, Michelle Newbold (Joel) Martinez of Wellington, FL, and Courtney Newbold of Lee; three stepsons, Adam, Jacob, and Lucas Newbold; six grandsons and one granddaughter.

She enjoyed being with family and cooking. Debbie was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star Thelma Chapter No. 24, becoming a member while residing in West Virginia.

At Debbie’s request, she will be cremated and have no calling hours or services.