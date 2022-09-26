Deborah Jane German, 50, of Malvern, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the Arbors of Minerva. She was born Feb. 17, 1972, in Canton to Sordonna (DeAngelo) German of Malvern and the late Robert German.

She graduated from United Local and Columbiana Career Center in 1991. She formerly worked at the Carroll County Workshop and is a member of the Minerva Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was baptized in 1994 and joined her mother in talking to others about Jehovah, his promises for the earth and hope of the resurrection. Debbie is remembered for her love of singing and dancing. She loved puzzles, reading, writing and word finds. She was a kind and loving child. Her family and friends will greatly miss her, but they are confident of seeing her again in the Resurrection on Earth-John 5:28,29.

In addition to her mother, Sordonna German, she is survived by 3 brothers, Robert Edward German of Kensington, Thomas Dean German of Lisbon and Eric Samuel German of Malvern along with nieces and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Dean German.

Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with a graveside service to follow at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the New Cumberland Cemetery.

A Memorial service will be held at the Minerva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. The memorial will be available on Zoom. The Zoom meeting number ID 837 4221 9488 and password is 510227.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worldwide Work at donate.JW.org. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.