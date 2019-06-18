Deborah Jo Eick, 56, of Canton, OH passed away at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Massillon Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born Dec. 2, 1962 in Canton, OH to Paul and Florence Elizabeth (Beckley) Eick.

Deborah received her degree in Accounting from I.T.T. Tech. in Youngstown, OH. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Minerva. She was a 4-H Advisor for youth in Carroll County and belonged to The Minerva FFA Alumni. Deborah worked at PCC Airfoils in Minerva. Her hobbies were bowling and teaching youth cooking and baking skills.

Survivors are her brother, Rick (Chris) Eick of Carrollton; a sister, Kitty Eick of Canton; a niece, Sabrina (Rich) Popadak and two nephews, Kenny and David Eick, all of Carrollton.

Preceding her in death were her parents and an infant sister, Katherine Eick.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to any of the following: Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, the Friendly Circle Caretakers of the Brown Frame Community, the Minerva FFA Alumni or the 4-H of Carroll County. CarrHH H