Deborah L. Shipley, 55, of Kensington, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia surrounded by her family following a 10 year battle with cancer.

She was born July 2, 1963 in Norfolk, VA to Allen and Lenora (Ruby) Hilliard.

She was an Accounts Payable Supervisor for ComDoc in Uniontown. She attended the New Alexander Christian Church. She graduated from United Local High School in 1981 and received an Associates Degree in Business Management from Kent State Stark.

She is survived by her parents and their spouses, Allen and Faye Hilliard of Hanoverton and Lenora and Clint Heywood of Montandon, PA; 4 sons, Jeremiah (Shawnna) Shipley of Kensington, Adam Shipley of Dellroy, Timothy Shipley of Alliance and Joshua Shipley of Kensington; a sister, Vicky (Tom) Lopez of Albuquerque, NM; 3 brothers, Steve (Pam) Hilliard of Minerva, Scott (Becky) Hilliard of Canfield and A.J. (Lisa) LaChance of New Braunfels, TX and 4 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Katie Shipley, and a brother, Tony LaChance.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15 at noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.