Debra A. Beadnell, 66, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She was born July 10, 1955, in Canton, Ohio, to the late William H. and Margaret L. Shafer.

Debra graduated from Carrollton High School. She married Joseph W. Beadnell on Feb. 10, 1974, celebrating 48 years together. She worked for her father as a gas station attendant and was the bookkeeper at the Carrollton Sohio Station. Debra and Joseph took over the gas station in 1989 when it changed to the Carrollton BP.

Debra was an active member in the Carrollton Ladies VFW and belonged to the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) in Carrollton. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, embroidery and collecting various antiques which were often angels and turtles.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph; son, Joe W. Beadnell of Carrollton; daughter, Erica (Karl) Moore of Carrollton; two brothers, Terry (Cathy) Shafer of East Canton, Ohio, and Tom Shafer of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Tabitha Beadnell and her husband, Zach Riggins of Canton, Ohio, Brennen Moore of Carrollton, and Brody Moore of Carrollton.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the funeral to begin at 1 p.m. with Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will be in the New Harrisburg Cemetery.