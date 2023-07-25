Debra A. Heath, 69, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Oakie Junior and Gladys I. (Glicher) Smarr, she was born June 26, 1954, in Massillon, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Heath; and sister, Connie.

Preceding her in death along with her parents were her brother, James (Jim) and two sisters, Bobbie and Sandy.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Naylor officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.