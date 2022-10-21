Debra Bick, 66, passed away Oct. 18, 2022.

Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho, to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein.

Debra married John Bick on Feb. 14, 1976, and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren, Rhian and Amelie; mother, Beth Klein and stepfather, Paul Klein; siblings, Rob (Merre) Yergenson, Keith Yergenson, Miles (Kelly) Yergenson, and Melissa (Sissy) Bradford; and stepmother, Doris Yergenson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Yergenson.

Debra graduated from McCall Donnelly High School in McCall, Idaho. She served her country in the United States Navy and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Steubenville in Ohio. She was an (RN) Registered Nurse and worked for the Ohio Department of Health as an inspector. She was very active and loved to travel. She and John hiked through several national parks, and some of their favorite places to go were Mexico, Italy, and out West.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to the Wood County Hospital Foundation or the charity of choice.

Visitation for Debra Bick will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life service at 12 noon at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green.

