Debra (Elliott) Eagle (1955-2022) joined her parents (Walter and Ruth (Kerr) Elliott) in Heaven after a long, courageous, hard-fought battle against cancer.

Debbie’s final days were spent on the farm, in the loving care of her adoring husband of 36 years, Everett Eagle, Jr.

Deb and Everett raised two strong, independent daughters, Kelly Harlow and Becky Eagle – a tribute to Debbie’s own strength. She also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, James, Trenton, Lexi, Andrew, and Ella, and one perfect great-grandson, Chase Elliott Harlow. She is also survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Anita Elliott.

Debbie loved horses and dogs, raising and caring for many over her lifetime. Beloved horses include Dream, R.C., Tigger, and Zip, and more. Gunner, her Newfoundland, brought her much joy in the last several years of her life.

A Glenwood High School graduate, Deb also worked for Superior Dairy, Inc. (30 years), and more recently for R.J. Matthews, where she developed many supportive friendships among her colleagues.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will occur one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home located at 206 E. Lincolnway, Minerva.

Those unable to attend may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.