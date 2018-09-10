Debra L. Bower, 66

Debra Lynn Bower, 66, of Waynesburg, passed away with family by her side at the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. She was born in Wheeling, WV on Feb. 7, 1952, to John and Dorothy (Archer) Triplett. She drove truck for R & F Coal Company in Cadiz, Ohio and retired from McDonald’s after 15 years of employment. She loved playing pool and was known as a “pool shark”. She was a very vibrant woman who wore her heart on her sleeve and she will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, John “Jack” Triplett; and brother, Allen Triplett.

Debbie is survived by her son, Derrick Jones; grandchildren, Dawson P. Jones, Danielle L. M. Jones and Dominick M. Jones; brother, Mark Triplett; and mother, Dorothy Triplett.

There are no calling hours or services planned. To contact the family, please call Derrick at (330) 694-1164. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.