Our beloved Pap, Delbert Wade Rector, was called home Jan. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Born knowing it all on Oct. 26, 1937, he was the son of Thomas and Estella Howell Rector of Ravenswood, WV.

He was a 1956 CHS graduate who took great pride in watching his three generations of Warriors on the field, track, or mat. As a young man, he worked in the steel mill, local manufacturing, and as a milk-truck driver, but truly, “God made a farmer.” After the day’s work, you’d find him on the porch or at the table, debating politics and telling tall tales to anyone who came to the farm, most especially his great and great-great grandchildren.

Missing him dearly are his beautiful wife, Donna Rae O’Brien Balint Rector, whom he married Oct. 18, 1957; daughter, Jeanne (Frank Pariano) Spilker; sons, Wade (Robin) and Tom; sister, Pauline Postlethwait; brothers, Dick and Darrell Rector; and many close family members and friends.

Left heartbroken are grandchildren, Alzana (Ron) Nuzzolillo, Michael, Chad, and Cody Rector, Ryan (Shannon), Tommy Joe, Drew, Tim (Mica), and Clay Rector, and Paden (Kara) Spilker; great grandchildren, Cynthia Galbraith, Connor (Alex) Mosley, Isabella, Maria, and Daniel “Tony” Nuzzolillo, Ava, Brynlee, and Harleigh Rector, Cole Rector, Remi Rector, Owen, Zander, and Laiken Spilker, and Noah and Alex Wright; great-great grandchildren, Colton and Beau Galbraith, and Naevia, Charlie, and Jameson Mosley.

He is reunited in Heaven with his mom and Pop; brother, Odell Rector; sisters, Edith Brown, Irene Johnson, and Geraldine Roush; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lashley; brothers-in law, George, Francis, and Jack Balint; son-in-law, Dan Spilker; grandson, Bryan Wright; great-grandson, Luca Nuzzolillo; great-great granddaughter, Aurora Mosley; and many other dear friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m. until the time of services.