Dellroy School Alumni banquet set for Sept. 1

DELLROY – The Dellroy School Alumni Association will hold their annual Banquet Saturday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. in Dellroy Community Hall.

All students who attended either elementary or high school at Dellroy are included in the invitation. The first meeting of the Dellroy Alumni was held March 30, 1918, in the town hall.

The association has been meeting ever since, with the exception of the war years between 1941 and 1945.

Those wanting to attend must make a reservation by Aug. 25, indicating whether they prefer a Swiss steak or baked chicken meal and include payment of $10 per meal.

Reservations can be made by sending a check made payable to Dellroy Alumni Association and mailed to Glenn King, 243 Magnolia Rd. SW, Dellroy, OH 44620.