Delmar M. Burkhart, 90

Delmar Merle Burkhart, 90, of Carrollton, OH, passed away Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH.

He was born March 9, 1928, in Moundsville, WV, to the late George and Mary LaNora ( Seibert ) Burkhart.

Del was one of twelve children.

He was a farmer and worked at Olin Evanite Plastics in Carrollton , OH, where he received his nickname “Red”.

He is survived by his wife Doris Loretta (Colvin), whom he married on Jan. 14, 1946, celebrating 72 years together.

They have three sons: Richard (Renie) Burkhart of FL; Roger (Mary) Burkhart of Carrollton, OH; Olan (Linda) Burkhart of Carrollton, OH; a daughter, Karen (Rick) Snair of Carrollton, OH; nine grandchildren and many loving great and great – great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his siblings and his daughter, Donna Orum.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with David Shumard officiating.