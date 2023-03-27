Delmar W. Hardy, 80, of Malvern, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born March 17, 1943, in New Alexander to John and Nettie (Good) Hardy.

He retired from the Timken Company where he had worked for 30 years. He is a faithful member of the Malvern First Christian Church where he was a former deacon, janitor and worked in the sound room.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Clark) Hardy who died Oct. 6, 2020; son, Eric Hardy; four sisters, Irene McKee, May Blasman, Thelma Curfman, and Shirley Carl; two brothers, Bill and Dean Hardy; and a grandchild, Jaimee Clark.

He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Brown of Salineville; grandson, Brandon Brown; a great grandchild, Janelle Clark, and many close nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Monday, March 27 at 12 noon in the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Calling hours are two hours prior to services on Monday from 10 a.m. till noon at the church.

