Delores Mae Mutton, 86, of Carrollton, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Russell and Isabelle Baker Stertzbach, she was born May 22, 1935, in Canton, Ohio.

Delores was a deaconess at the former New Harrisburg United Presbyterian Church. She was led by her faith and dedicated to her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Don Mutton of Carrollton; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Thompson of The Villages, FL; two sisters, Jane Fleenor and Norma George, both of Louisville; 3 grandchildren, Krista (Rich) Carter, Craig (Rachel) Thompson, and Tyler (Ashley) Mutton; 5 great grandchildren, Kyle/Angel, Ally, and Riley Thompson, and Seth and Madison Carter; and one great-great grandson, Wesley.

Along with her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward R. Mutton in 2006.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Timothy Dyck officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from noon until the time of services.