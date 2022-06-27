Denise Ann Brooks, 64, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Denise was born in Salem, Ohio, on May 13, 1958, to Dorothy E. (Ayers) and the late Lloyd Boyle.

Denise was of the Lutheran faith. She worked as a personal banker at the former Alliance Federal Savings and Loan. She enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Denise is survived by her mother, Dorothy E. Boyle of Carrollton; a brother, Douglas (Michele) Boyle of Lorain; 3 nieces, Michaela (Daniel) Jindra, Hannah Boyle, and Elizabeth Boyle; a nephew, Zachary Boyle; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

A graveside service was held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio.

