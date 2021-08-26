Denise Jeanine Bowsher, 54, of Findlay, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Denise was born in Newark, Ohio, March 17, 1967, to David Crowl and Barbara (Dennis) Martin.

Denise married David Bowsher of Cygnet, Ohio, June 2, 1990, in Carrollton, Ohio, and they were blessed with an amazing marriage of 31 years. He survives in Findlay.

Denise is also survived by her sons, Eric Bowsher of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kyle (Devyn) Bowsher of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Jeff Crowl; sisters, Shelley (Jeff) Albaugh and Erin (Kurt) Culbert; step-sister, Brenda (Yogi) Grasselli; nieces and nephews, Casey, Cori, Caleigh, Brock, Sara and Reid; stepfather, Hon. William J. Martin; father-in-law, Jack Bowsher and mother-in-law, Caroline Bowsher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and pets, Zoe and Tigger.

Denise graduated in 1985 from Carrollton High School and from Bowling Green State University in 1989 with her Bachelor’s in Education and then furthered her education at the University of Findlay, where she received her Master’s in Education. She was an educator for more than three decades, impacting thousands of students in her career. Denise was a reading intervention specialist at Bigelow Hill Elementary in Findlay, Ohio. Denise was an avid reader who enjoyed travel and scrapbooking, where she created everlasting memories to share with her family and friends. Denise had a beautiful voice, and loved singing at church, home or in the car. She was a member of the Gateway Church in Findlay. Denise, most of all, loved her family, cherishing every moment she spent with them, whether it was sitting with the three boys in the hot tub or enjoying their soccer and football games as a proud momma!

Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Findlay, Ohio.

Denise will be laid to rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Findlay City Schools in honor of Denise’s passion for working with at-risk readers. Funds will be dedicated to supporting student literacy. Donations can be made through the FCS home web page at fcs.org.

Instructions: Scroll down and click on the Yellow Donate button. Next, click on Donate with Debit or Credit Card. Next, enter a dollar value for the donation and then click on Write a Note (Optional) and please add “Denise Bowsher” in the note. Complete the Debit or Credit card information and then click on Donate Now. Thank you so much!

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Denise’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com