Dennis L. Ott, 52, of Dellroy, passed away at the Hospice House in New Philadelphia Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

Dennis attended Akron University and worked in plumbing, electrical and general maintenance. He enjoyed camping, fishing, socializing and home remodeling. He loved Buster and was an excellent dog daddy.

He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Dennis is survived by his parents, Kathryn and Richard Ott; siblings, Robin Ott, Laurie Ott-Miller (Alan), Richard A. Ott (Betty), Jerry Ott (Christi Allen), and Scott Ott (Carrie Kirby); aunt, Joyce Grametbauer; niece, Deanna Husted (Chris); nephews, Justin and R.J. Ott, Brandan, Trevor and Tyler Shundry, and Karson Kirby; long-time friend, Calvin Brandon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1072 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.