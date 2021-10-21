Dennis Lee Ruby, 67, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Dennis was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 12, 1954, to the late George Ruby and Mary Imes Ohler.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy Ruby of Malvern; a daughter, Leslie (Tim) Smith of Malvern; two grandchildren, Peyton Smith, and Brock Smith; and three brothers, Doug (Candie) Ruby, Tim Ruby, and Mike (Judy) Ruby, all of Dellroy.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.