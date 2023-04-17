Dessie M. Szakacs, 81, of Carrollton, passed away April 15, 2023.

She was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, to Joseph Ferdinand Hann and Birdelle Annette (Kirkbride) Hann.

Dessie was a devoted Lutheran and a homemaker. She loved her animals dearly, fishing, riding motorcycles, and crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jimmy Szakacs; daughter, Rosemarie O’Donnell of Carrollton; grandsons, Andrew J. Chess of Florida, and Joseph R. Chess of the Phillippines; granddaughter, Morgan T. O’Donnell of Carrollton; great-grandson, Caleb J. Chess; two nieces, Danielle Boston and Rachael Williams; two nephews, Anthony Hann and Justin Hann; many cousins and her fur babies, Tinkerbell, Boots and Peaches.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Joseph William Hann, Sr.; her son, William John Chess, Jr.; and a nephew, Joseph William Hann, Jr.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at North Lawn Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with Danny Grine officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home, 4041 Cleveland Ave. S, Canton, Ohio 44707.