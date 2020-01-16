Dewey G. Yost, 71

Dewey Glenn Yost, 71, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Jan. 14, 2020.

Dewey was born Oct. 22, 1948 in Carrollton, Ohio to the late Burleigh Nimrod and Hazel Ruth (Easterday) Yost.

Dewey retired after 32 years with the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools working as a custodian at Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton High School, and the Bell-Herron Middle School. He also worked for East Sparta Ceramics and the Carrollton Village Street Department.

After graduating from Carrollton High School in 1967, Dewey honored his country and served in the United States Army overseas in Vietnam. He was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 3301 and of the Carroll County Vets’ Club. Dewey was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2185.

As an avid bowler, the Carroll Lanes was where Dewey honed his skills and was even a pinsetter in his youth. He was the Ohio State Bowling Association Singles Champion in 1974 and attended numerous bowling tournaments of the United States Bowling Congress and VFW. During one such VFW tournament in Beavercreek, Dewey rolled his only perfect “300“ game, which was witnessed by family and friends.

Dewey was a very religious and spiritual man and devoted member of the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples). In doing so, he put faith, family, and friends first. As a family man, his children and grandchildren were the joy of his life and he attended all activities and sporting events that he could. Dewey also enjoyed helping at the Drake Family Farm.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Cynthia Kaye (Drake), whom he married Aug. 05, 1972; a son, Drake (Nicole) Yost; a daughter, Alyzan Yost; and two grandsons, Kaden and Gage, all of Carrollton.

He is also survived by a brother, Danny E. (Joyce) Yost of Carrollton and two sisters, Dorothy M. Prohl of Carrollton and Nancy L. Smith of Largo, FL.

A brother, Leroy Yost, preceded him in death.

Calling hours for Dewey will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 4-8p.m. and one hour before the time of service on Saturday at the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples). Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. The burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dewey’s name to the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples), 353 Moody Ave., Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or to the VFW Post 3301, 2291 Chase Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.