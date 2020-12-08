Diana (Dee) L. Phillips, 59, of Carrollton passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center in Steubenville.

She was born Jan. 25, 1961 in Wheeling, WV, and spent the past 34 years in Carrollton with the love of her life, Rick Kitts.

During her life, Diana worked at Ames Department store, Crossroads Pizza, Blue Bird Farms, and Dollar General Market. She supported the ASPCA and loved all animals.

Diana is survived by her daughter, Kim Maple; sister, Sally Polen; brother, David Phillips; two grandchildren, Sarah Phillips, and Milo Maple; two nieces, one nephew, one great niece and two great-nephews. She loved her family with all of her heart.

Diana was a firm believer in Jesus, her personal Lord and Savior.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was honored to assist the family with arrangements.