Diana E. Gibbs, 73

Diana Evelyn Gibbs (Dee Dee, Diane), 73, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to parents Evelyn Gibbs and L.T. Gibbs, Sept. 9, 1946 in Delhi, Louisiana.

Diana graduated from Bell Gardens High School. She spent the majority of her life being a caregiver to her children, husband, grandchildren, and so many others. She was a kind, warm-hearted, and giving woman. Diana loved to play Bingo and “The Casino”. She was an extremely strong woman. No matter what came her way she persevered to the best of her ability. She has lost her life to a very aggressive, small cell lung cancer. She gave it her all!

She was married to Robert C. Scherzer, who is deceased, in 1964. After divorce, she married Carl Trego many years later (deceased).

Diana is survived by daughters, Derlene Bringle (Randy) and Litonya Garner (Joseph); daughter-in-law, Kristin Gibbs; a host of grandchildren (15) and great-grandchildren (11); brother, Robert Gibbs and many other family members.

She is predeceased by her son, Thomas Gibbs (2004); daughter, Christina Scherzer (2010); brother, Jerry Gibbs; sister, Christine Irwin; and parents.

In light of the social distancing required, there will not be a formal service.

Family and close friends will have a small intimate “Celebration of Life” for Diana.

The family insists that people make donations to Lung Cancer Research, in lieu of sending flowers.