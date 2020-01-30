Diana Jean Spicer, 74, of Minerva, Ohio, gained her angel wings Jan. 27, 2020.

Jean was born in Roaring Springs, PA, Dec. 30, 1945 to Fred and Mary Baughman.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great and great-great grandchildren. Her Hobbies were gardening and going to Mountaineer Casino with her best friend, Gerri (Jesse) Mathie.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Ellen Johnson (Brian), Teresa (Mike) Crawford, Alicia (Matt) Boggess-Sterling all of Ohio; a son, Terry (Conchita) Boggess of VA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Keith Spicer; second husband, Noah Boggess; her late companion Bill Randal; two sons, Jeff and Dale Boggess; and two daughters, Debbie (Davidson) Boggess, and Patty (Ritchie) Spicer.

Calling hours will be held at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Grace Baughman officiating. Burial will be in Simmons Ridge Cemetery.

She will be deeply missed and loved by many.

Donations may be given to the funeral home for funeral expenses.