Diana Margaret Swonger, 71, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, July 9, at Akron General Hospital.

Diana was born in Massillon, Ohio, Oct. 28, 1949, to Joseph Michaels and Greta (Wine) Michaels.

Diana was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and animals of all kind. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Diana is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Swonger of Carrollton; three daughters, Angie Beckley (Randy Williams) of Carrollton, Tonya (Will) Hawkins of Kailua, HI, and Erika (Corey) Dingler of Dellroy; two sons, Kevin Swonger (Jaimi Wilson) of Carrollton and Rick Swonger of Manassas, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Beckley, Melina Swonger, JoJo Swonger, Laren Swonger, Aaron (Cheyenne) Hawkins, Eli Hawkins, Ronnie Romano, Alec (Dominque) Dingler, and Broc Dingler; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley Romano; three sisters, Dot, Patti, and Janey; and four brothers, Bob, Rod, Raymond, and Tom.

In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by one sister, Becky, and four brothers, Jim, Mike, Chuck, and Donnie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.