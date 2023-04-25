Diana Newell, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family April 24, 2023.

She was born Jan. 26, 1946, in Canton, Ohio to Charles and Theresa (Oterino) Cheviron.

Diana taught family and friends a number of life lessons; to prioritize family and fun above chores, to balance generosity with frugality, to love completely and forgive often, and the importance of daily exercise – for the brain. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Diana loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She spoiled them by delivering bags of random goodies every time she saw them. Being a loving mother and grandmother delighted her.

Diana laughed often, freely, and embraced every opportunity to be ornery. Her spirit of positivity and pure love will live on in those who mourn her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Bob Newell; children, Daryl (Colleen) Newell and Bobbi Angely; sister, Dini Cheviron; brothers, Dennis (Claudia) Cheviron, David (Susan) Cheviron; grandchildren, Dylan, Jacob, Joshua Newell, Alexis and Nicholas Angely; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family members.

Among those welcoming her into Heaven were her parents; sister-in-law, Phyllis Newell; father-in-law, Robert Newell; beloved grandparents, Manuela and Dionisio Oterino, and special dog, Scruffy.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Food for the Poor organization or Peace Lutheran Church, 3828 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44707.

The family would like to give special thanks to the team at Cleveland Clinic Mercy ICU for their tremendous care provided during this difficult time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home, 4041 Cleveland Ave. S, Canton, OH 44707.