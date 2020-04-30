Diane M. Messenger, 67, of Malvern, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born June 25, 1952 in Canton, to Donald and Charlet (Jury) Hole.

She worked in the deli department at Woods Grocery in Malvern and had been a cook at the Southern Inn in Minerva for many years. She graduated from United Local High School and was a member of the Minerva Junior Women’s Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donzell Messenger, who died in 2013 and a great grandson. She is survived by 3 children, David (Lynn) Messenger of Carrollton, Denise (Doug) Everhart of Malvern, and Nicole (Keven) Morrison of East Liverpool; her special friend, Kenny Fisher of Carrollton; 3 sisters, Laura Markey of East Rochester, Robin (Richard) Boord of East Rochester, and Jodi Mills of Minerva; 2 brothers, Donald (Cheryl) Hole of Manteo, NC, and Greg (Tammy) Hole of Minerva; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

