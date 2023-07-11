Dianna L. Tubaugh, 59, of Columbus, formerly of Carrollton, passed away in her home Monday, June 26, 2023.

A daughter of the late Donald E. and Virginia (Kittle) Minor, she was born Sept. 9, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Throughout her life, Dianna loved watching her favorite sports teams, which included the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football, Cleveland Indians baseball, and Nascar. She was well known for her great sense of humor and will be missed by aull of her family, friends, and her dog Billy, who is affectionately known as “Log”.

Dianna is survived by her son, James (Alexis) Tubaugh; two daughters, Deanna (James) Schwendiman and Jayme Standiford; eight grandchildren, Tajah Roberts, Cambria, Ryker, and Emery Schwendiman, and Khloe, Rylie, Elianna, and Novalee Tubaugh; significant other, Eric Leo; and her brother, Don (Jennie) Minor.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James Tubaugh.

Funeral services were held at noon Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial followed in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dianna’s memory to the Franklin County Dog Shelter; 4340 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229, Ph. 614-525-3647.