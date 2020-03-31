Dianne Newell, 69, of Canton, passed away Monday afternoon March 30, 2020 at Hanover House in Massillon.

Born Oct. 15, 1950 in Canton, she was a daughter of Julia Newell of Carrollton and the late Dale Newell.

As a young adult, Dianne moved to California and pursued an Associate’s Degree in Landscaping. She received her contractor’s license after passing the exam in her first attempt, an accomplishment that her father was very proud of. She became the first female landscaper for the city of San Diego, California.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Morin of Orange County, CA; three brothers, Daniel (Luanne) Newell of Ellicott City, MD, Gerald Newell of Minerva, and Dennis (Cyndi) Newell of Lakeside, CA; a sister, Linda (Paul) Cogan of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews.

In the interest of public health, a private graveside service has taken place. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.