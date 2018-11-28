Carroll County abused dog euthanized; investigation ongoing

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said that the investigation is continuing in the alleged beating of a dog named Mocha.

Mocha, a two year old, was rescued from the suspected abusive owner in Carroll County by a Trumbull County dog rescue and taken to MedVet in Akron on Nov. 14.

Due to the nature of the dog’s injuries, both current and “chronic,” the veterinarian recommended the dog be euthanized.

The medical report says that Mocha had multiple fractures and had suffered injuries to the legs and other areas of the body as well. The dog had a fracture to the elbow joint and previous pelvic fractures too.

The report also recorded that the dog had numerous rib fractures prior to this incident.

Williams said no arrest has been made at this time and investigation into the matter will continue.