Dolores “Dodie” Marie McLaughlin, 90, of Wellsburg, WV, formerly of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 at Golden Oaks Assisted Living, Follansbee, WV.

She was born Aug. 26, 1929 in Amsterdam, Ohio, a daughter of the late Basil and Vallie (Grezlik) Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph “Jodie” James McLaughlin, Jr.

Dodie was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam. She was a member of the McCook Bowling Association and Catholic Women’s Club.

Dodie graduated in 1950 from Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. John Hospital. She was best known for working at Dr. Mastros and Dr. Katsaros office for over 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Dorsen) McConnaughy of Wellsburg, WV; son, David (Angela) McLaughlin of Casa Grande, AZ; brother, Jerome Thomas of Bear, DE; sister-in-law, Mary Rubis of Dover, OH; grandchildren, Colin (Morgan) McConnaughy of Wellsburg, WV and Corrine (Derek) Englert of Morrisville, NC; and great grandchildren, Luke James Englert and Claire Valentina Englert both of Morrisville, NC.

Private graveside services will be held at East Springfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Dodie was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.

