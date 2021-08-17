Dolores Tulodzieski, 93, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Dolores was a lifelong resident of Amsterdam, graduating from Amsterdam High School. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish and was a very involved member of the Catholic Women’s Club of the parish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 1980; her parents, Eugene and Louise Stanchina; brother, Jim; her son-in-law, Ron Sweat; great grandson, Logan Tulodzieski, and many brother and sister-in-laws.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Sweat, Henry (Barbara) Tulodzieski, Debra (Mike) Snyder, and Richard Tulodzieski; six grandchildren, Scott (fiancé, Amy Lehrman), Brian, Joe (Jacquelyn) Tulodzieski, Tommy (Grace) Snyder, Kylie (Scott) Snyder Ringhiser, and Corey (Lauren) Sweat; and six great grandchildren, Kameron and Karter Tulodzieski, Nate Snyder, Luke and Jake Ringhiser, and Colson Sweat.

Dolores had a beautiful life instilling in her family a love and dedication to God, family, and friends. These values and love will continue to go on and sustain us as we go through our life without the pillar of our family. Her grandchildren have already expressed what an amazing life she led and the pillar of our family she was. She will be missed by all her family and those who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam, and Saturday, in St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.