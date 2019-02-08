Dominick (Nick) Frances Briganti III, 47, of Amsterdam, OH passed away suddenly Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Nick was known for his outgoing personality, his infectious sense of humor and smile, and his ability to belt out Blue Moon of Kentucky.

He was born in Steubenville, OH April 13, 1971 to the late Linda Grimes Everly and Dominick Briganti Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexandra (Allie) Jackson.

Surviving are his children Ariel, Nicholas, James, Kaleb, Tashay, Keira; an aunt, Jane (Dale) Kirkpatrick and two cousins, Steven and Josef Kirkpatrick. Also special to Nick were Dave and Georgene Marcus and Jason (Boothy) Booth and many more family and friends. Memorial services are pending.