Don C. Locke Jr., 71, of Minerva, died Oct. 5 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 26, 1947, in Canton, to the late Don C. and Dorothy (Kinsey) Locke Sr.

Don was in the first graduating class of Augusta School to graduate in Carrollton in 1966. Following high school, Don graduated from the Akron Barber College in 1967 and worked for Speakman’s Barber Shop in Minerva. He was then called to serve in the US Army. He spent 13 months in Vietnam in the 1/27th Field Artillery Group, 2nd Field Force. His proudest memory is when his unit helped rescue a convoy with the gospel singer, Christy Lane. Acting as a Sgt. E-5, he served in the iron triangle area in the Mekong Delta. He was the co-owner of Locke Construction with his father and retired from T&W Forge in Alliance where he worked for 30 years. He is Christian by faith and a member of the American Legion Post #357 in Minerva, VFW Post #4120 in Minerva, the International Order of Boilermakers Iron Ship Builders Blacksmith, Forgers Union #1609 and the Barber Union.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Keen) Locke, whom he married May 14, 1988; a daughter, Angie (Mike Crowl) Locke of Minerva; a son, T. Jay (Staci) Locke of Minerva; a sister, Karen (Bill) Gruszecki of Lisbon; 3 grandchildren: Kayla (Zach Offenberger) Locke of Minerva, Tyler (Danielle Curry) Locke of Robertsville, and Maddox B. Fenton of Minerva; a mother-in-law, Renda Keen; a nephew, Mark (Richi Gatrell) Gruszecki; a niece, Lori (John) Tucker; his best friend, Dave Freshly of Johnstown; and his two special dogs, Maggie May and Missy. He is preceded in death by his parents; a father-in-law, Jesse Keen; a mother-in-law, Patricia (Halcomb) Kidd; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Brother Frank Walton officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the family to help with expenses. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.