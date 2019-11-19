Donald C. Kempf, 82

Donald Conrad Kempf, 82, of Mechanicstown, OH, has been embraced by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 17, 2019

He was born Nov. 12, 1937.

A hard working man since the age of 7, retiring from JP Plastic as well as a successful business owner and truck driver.

He overcame illitercacy and was a wonderful provider for his family, a wonderful son, father, grandfather, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Matics Kempf Dayton and father, Leonard Kempf; a sister, Betty McKenzie; and grandson, Dalton Kempf.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sheila Williams; a sister, Helen Duncan of Ravenna; a daughter, Brenda (William) Riggs of Mechanicstown; a son, Ronald Kempf of NC; and a daughter, Susan (Tim) Deemer of Toronto.

He was extremely proud of his grandchildren, Crystal Baker of Mechanicstown, Scott Bryan of Peham, GA, Dustin (Bria Dietz) Kempf of Carrollton, Ashley (Regis) Jenrett of Canton, Nick Kempf of Salineville, Tyler Ramsey of Toronto; 8 great grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Glenn McKenzie, Edwin McKenzie of Wellsville, Jim Duncan of TN, Diane (Dave) Vandy Dyne of Salineville, Darla (Kenny) Gallagher of Lisbon, and Dona Duncan of Ravenna, Bobbi (Tim) Martin of FL and Carl (Kirk) Tovvy of MI.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff of Carroll Health Care and Community Hospice for all the warmth, love, and kindness they have shown to him and our family. We are so overwhelmed by their compassion during this difficult time.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Carroll Health Care Center, 648 Longhorn St., Carrollton, OH 44615 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Harold Barber officiating.

