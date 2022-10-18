Donald Clark Linhart, 84, of Waynesburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

He was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Paris, Ohio, to Lester and Evelyn Linhart.

Don was an Army Veteran, and he was retired from both Sugardale Meats, after 32 years of service, and Fairbanks Properties Inc. He was a member of Freeburg Church of the Brethren.

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma Jean (Kohl) Linhart; two daughters, Connie Zellers and Denise Sharp; a brother, Gerald (Sharon) Linhart; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herbert Linhart; and two sons-in-law, Mike Zellers and Richard Sharp.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren, 4470 Beechwood Ave. NE, Paris, OH 44669 with Pastor David Hobbs officiating.

Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church.

