Donald E. Mutton, 64, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

A son of the late Edward R. and Delores M. Stertzbach Mutton, he was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Canton, Ohio.

Don retired from Smith Piping.

He is survived by his son, Tyler (Ashley) Mutton of Alliance, Ohio, and siste,r Debbie Thompson of The Villages, Florida.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, officiated by Rev. Timothy Dyck.

Burial will follow in New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday from noon until the time of service.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.